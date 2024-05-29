back to top
Delhi Sizzles at 52.3 Degrees? IMD Probes 'India's Hottest Ever' Temperature Reading
Latest NewsWeather

Delhi Sizzles at 52.3 Degrees? IMD Probes ‘India’s Hottest Ever’ Temperature Reading

By: Northlines

Date:

The capital was smoldering under intense heat today after a station stunned officials by indicating a mind-boggling 52.3 degrees in Delhi. However, the country's meteorological body has expressed skepticism over the “'s hottest ever” reading.

With residents sweltering from rising temperatures across the NCR, a station in Mungeshpur showed the mercury hitting a scarcely believable 52.3 degrees this afternoon. But the IMD says most other sites recorded lower levels between 45-50 degrees.

Doubting the outlier 50+ figure, IMD chief M. Mohapatra dispatched experts to examine the Mungeshpur station's sensor. Only time will tell if residents genuinely sweated through India's hottest temperature on record today as claimed.

As the investigation gets underway, authorities are keeping Delhi's official maximum under wraps for now. If verified, the 52.3 degrees would rewrite climate history.

J&K Tax Department Takes Action Against Fraudulent ITC Claims in Special Drive, Promoting Tax Compliance
J&K Police Attaches Assets Worth Crores of Rupees Belonging to Drug Peddlers in Shopian, Cracking Down on Illicit Activities
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

