The capital was smoldering under intense heat today after a weather station stunned officials by indicating a mind-boggling 52.3 degrees in Delhi. However, the country's meteorological body has expressed skepticism over the “India's hottest ever” reading.

With residents sweltering from rising temperatures across the NCR, a station in Mungeshpur showed the mercury hitting a scarcely believable 52.3 degrees this afternoon. But the IMD says most other sites recorded lower levels between 45-50 degrees.

Doubting the outlier 50+ figure, IMD chief M. Mohapatra dispatched experts to examine the Mungeshpur station's sensor. Only time will tell if residents genuinely sweated through India's hottest temperature on record today as claimed.

As the investigation gets underway, authorities are keeping Delhi's official maximum under wraps for now. If verified, the 52.3 degrees would rewrite climate history.