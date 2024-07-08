back to top
Search
    Latest NewsDelhi High Court Rejects Plea Against Blocking Of ‘Briar’ Messaging App In...
    Latest NewsLead News

    Delhi High Court Rejects Plea Against Blocking Of ‘Briar’ Messaging App In J&K Over Terror Suspicion

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 8: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea against the blocking of open-source messaging application “Briar” by the Union Government in  Jammu and Kashmir over threat to national security and sovereignty.

    Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the plea moved by Sublime Software Limited which developed the app challenging the Union Government's blocking order.
    The plea also sought a direction on Central Government to produce and publish the blocking order passed under Section 69A of the Information Act, 2000.
    It was the developer entity's case that the blocking order was passed without following the procedure given in the Blocking Rules and that it was unable to access the software throughout the country because of the blocking.
    On the other hand, the Union Government contended that 14 mobile messaging applications, including Briar, were blocked in the region of  under Section 69A of the IT Act as they contained material that was prejudicial to the Sovereignty and Integrity of , of India, Security of the State and Public Order.
    It was also submitted that since the petitioner entity does not have any representative in India, it could not be informed about the blocking and that the blocking order cannot be shared as strict confidentiality has to be maintained regarding all the requests and complaints received and actions taken concerning blocking.
    While rejecting the plea, the court took judicial notice of the fact that decisions taken at the highest level and for the benefit of the security & sovereignty of the country can be kept confidential.
    “The blocking orders have been passed for 14 applications/softwares, including the software/application of the Petitioner herein as it was being used by the Terrorists and their supporters to disturb the security and sovereignty of the country,” the court said.
    It added that Briar application was blocked only in the State of  Jammu and Kashmir and the same can be used in all other parts of the country.
    “In view of the above, this Court is not inclined to entertain the present Writ Petition. Accordingly, the Writ Petition is dismissed along with the pending applications, if any,” the court said.

    Previous article
    Unrest in the streets of Paris after shock election result leaves France politically paralyzed
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    PM Goes To Moscow While Rahul Heads For Assam, Manipur: Jairam Ramesh

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 8: The Congress on Monday attacked...

    PM Nehru Visited Austria In 1955; Indira Gandhi In 1983

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to...

    Dinner at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dacha, discharge of Indians in Russian army on table

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dine with...

    CUET-UG Retest From July 15-19, Only For Students Who Raised Complaints

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 8: The National Testing Agency (NTA)...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unrest in the streets of Paris after shock election result leaves...

    PM Goes To Moscow While Rahul Heads For Assam, Manipur: Jairam...

    PM Nehru Visited Austria In 1955; Indira Gandhi In 1983