    Delhi court grants bail to accused in 1996 Lajpat Nagar blast case

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 24: A Delhi court has granted bail to an accused arrested earlier this month in connection with the 1996 Lajpat Nagar market bomb explosion case where 13 people were killed and 38 injured.

    The applicant was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a court here on February 19, 1997, and he was arrested in the present case on July 9, 2024.

    Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur granted relief to J-K resident Mehrajuddin Bhat on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties in the like amount each from his family members.

    The name of the applicant had surfaced in the disclosure statements of accused Farida Dar and Latif Ahmad Waza.

    On being asked, the investigating officer (IO) stated that nothing incriminating came on record on the examination of the co-accused Farida Dar and Latif Ahmad Waza, the judge noted.

    The judge further noted in an order passed on July 23 that while Dar was earlier acquitted on charges of conspiracy, Waza was acquitted of all charges framed against him.

    The judge noted that the applicant was a permanent employee as a plumber at the Institute of Management and Public Administration, Natipora, since 1989.

    “In view of the above discussion, the applicant be released on regular bail,” the judge said.

    The judge directed the applicant to provide his cellphone number to the IO through which he may be contacted at any time and directed him to ensure that the number is kept active and switched on at all times.

    “Applicant shall not travel out of the country without prior permission of this court. The applicant shall not contact, nor visit, nor offer any inducement, threat or promise to any of the prosecution witnesses or other persons acquainted with the facts of the case. The applicant shall not tamper with evidence,” the judge added.

    In the application, Bhat’s counsel submitted that the accused was innocent and was not at flight risk.

    In the present case, out of the 17 accused, four have already been convicted, six have been acquitted, six were declared POs and one accused has passed away.

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

