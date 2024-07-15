Delhi BJP stages protests outside discom offices over power tariff ‘hike’

New Delhi, Jul 15 : BJP leaders and workers on Monday protested outside power discom offices across the national capital against “rising” electricity bills and demanded withdrawal of PPAC “hike”.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the power consumers who pay bills are finding it difficult to cope with the hike in power purchase adjustment charges (PPAC).

“The Delhi government is looting the consumers in the name of PPAC and pension surcharges. The PPAC is illegal and it should be withdrawn immediately,” he said while staging a protest with party workers at Karkardooma.

Sachdeva said the BJP workers will continue the protests in the interest of Delhi's people until the government withdraws the hike in PPAC.

PPAC is a surcharge to cover fluctuations in power purchase costs incurred by the discoms. It saw an increase of 6.15 per cent to 8.75 per cent this year.

Party MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders participated in the protests in different parts of the city.