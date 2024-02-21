Delegation Of Ex-Servicemen From Kishtwar Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Feb 21: A delegation of Ex-Servicemen from Kishtwar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The members of the delegation put forth various issues pertaining to the welfare of ex-Servicemen including establishment of Zila Sainik Welfare Office and dedicated Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme for Kishtwar.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of appropriate action on the issues and demands put forth by them during the interaction.

Sunil Sharma, former Minister was also present.