Deepender Hooda launches Congress poll campaign in Haryana's Rohtak with vibrant roadshow
HaryanaLatest NewsLead News

Deepender Hooda launches Congress poll campaign in Haryana’s Rohtak with vibrant roadshow

The build-up to next year's Assembly elections has begun in earnest, with senior Congress leader Deepender Hooda launching his party's efforts in Rohtak district over the weekend. Hooda, who represents Baroda in the , organized a public roadshow to connect with voters and showcase the party's agenda for the state.

On Saturday, Hooda toured some of the key areas of Rohtak city in an open vehicle. Accompanied by local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, he waved to enthusiastic crowds that lined the street to catch a glimpse of the leader. People from all ages and backgrounds seemed energized by Hooda's appearance and call for political change in Haryana.

During interactions with the public, Hooda highlighted some of the Congress party's priorities if elected to power. He emphasized the need to protect the rights of marginalized groups as enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Hooda also pledged to work for the interests of farmers, laborers, and underprivileged communities.

In his statements to the media, Hooda launched a scathing critique of the current BJP government's performance. He said rising inflation, joblessness, corruption, and drug addiction have severely impacted Haryana's progress in the last eight years. Citing official reports, Hooda asserted that the state has dropped on several development indicators under the present regime.

The Congress leader expressed confidence that the wave of dissatisfaction against the BJP seen during the recent would translate into votes for his party in the assembly polls. He exuded optimism about the Congress' prospects, given the administrative failures of the incumbent administration. Hooda vowed that if voted to office, the Congress would put Haryana back on the path of inclusive growth and effective governance.

The roadshow in Rohtak can be seen as the first major public demonstration of Congress' intent to dethrone the BJP from power in Haryana. Deepender Hooda, as a prominent state leader, has kicked off the party's campaign on an energetic note in his home district. The coming months will likely see both sides intensifying their efforts to woo voters across the state.

