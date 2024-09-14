Deep financial crisis is behind Maldives president Muizzu’s soft tone to India

We must explore the potential of specific skill sets to excel as the standardised competition environment guarantees a level playing field

By Arun Kumar Shrivastav

The recent resignation of two controversial ministers in Maldives, who had made derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared the path for Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to India. These ministers, known for their anti-India stance, were seen as a potential obstacle to the visit. With their removal from office, the way is now clear for the President to seek India's support and strengthen bilateral relations. The visit is particularly significant given Maldives' ongoing financial crisis and its need for international assistance.

Maldives is facing a severe financial crisis and is on the brink of defaulting on a $500 million debt bond. The country is seeking financial assistance from both India and China, but it remains uncertain whether either country will provide sufficient funds to bail out Maldives. The Maldivian President is now confronted with the harsh realities of governing a country facing a severe financial crisis. This is his first major test since taking office, and it will require sound planning and long-term solutions to stabilize the economy.

The crisis has exposed the challenges of relying solely on tourism revenue and has highlighted the need for diversified economic sources. It will also test the President's ability to navigate the complexities of international finance and secure the necessary support from foreign governments and institutions.

Despite its well-developed tourism industry, Maldives has struggled to recover to pre-pandemic levels following the global health crisis. While the country continues to attract tourists, it has yet to fully regain its previous revenue stream. To address this challenge and alleviate its financial crisis, the Maldivian President is seeking support from trusted allies, including India. The situation also presents an opportunity to test the strength of Maldives' relationships with Arab countries, which have often been touted as close partners.

The President's ability to navigate these diplomatic waters and secure the necessary assistance will be crucial in determining the future trajectory of Maldives' economic recovery.

A fundamental principle of financial stability is fostering positive relationships with all relevant business partners. Avoiding actions that could destabilize these relationships is essential. In recent years, Maldives has faced criticism for failing to adequately address India's concerns and expectations. One notable incident involved the presence of Indian military personnel stationed in Maldives. The Maldivian President's desire to have these personnel removed, although involving a relatively small number of individuals, caused friction with the Indian government.

While India has not taken any retaliatory measures, this incident has undoubtedly impacted the bilateral relationship, potentially affecting economic cooperation and other areas of collaboration. Overly favouring one country can create an imbalance and negatively impact economic stability. A sound economy should be self-sufficient and not overly reliant on external support or denial.

While strong relationships with other countries are important, they should not be prioritized at the expense of domestic interests. A fair and balanced approach, where business interests take precedence, is crucial for long-term economic prosperity.

A potential weakness in Maldives' policies could be the extreme influence of religion, particularly Islamic Sharia law, on governance and the economy. It is essential to maintain a clear separation between religion, governance, and economic affairs. Religion should be a personal matter and should not be allowed to dictate government policies or economic practices. Countries that have intertwined religion with governance and the economy have often experienced negative consequences, including economic decline and social unrest.

As a relatively new leader, the Maldivian President must recognize that the world is watching Maldives closely. Every action taken by the government, every policy implemented, and every incident that occurs is closely scrutinized by international observers. Preserving Maldives' image as a safe and welcoming destination for tourists is crucial. This requires maintaining law and order, protecting visitors, and ensuring a peaceful environment. Any negative incidents or perceived violations of human rights can have a significant impact on the country's reputation and tourism industry.

The Maldivian President should approach his visit to India with an open mind and a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue. India is a diverse country with a rich cultural heritage, and it offers a unique perspective on global issues. The President should emphasize the importance of protecting and respecting Indian tourists visiting Maldives. Ensuring a positive experience for Indian visitors will not only strengthen bilateral relations but also contribute to Maldives' tourism industry.

India has much to offer Maldives, including expertise in various fields, financial resources, and entrepreneurial talent. The President should seek to establish connections with Indian intellectuals and business leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration and mutual benefit. By fostering a positive and productive relationship with India, Maldives can position itself for future growth and development.

