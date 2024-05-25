back to top
DDMA Issues Advisory Warning Against Swimming in Open Water Bodies

, May 25: In view of the prevailing conditions and forecast of sustained high temperatures till 29th of May 2024 by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar Station, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today issued an advisory asking masses especially children to desist from swimming in open water bodies.

As per the advisory, the general public especially children have been advised to refrain from bathing swimming in open water bodies including River Jhelum and its Tributaries, Dal Lake without Expert Guidance and supervision and Protective Equipment including but not restricted to life saving jackets to prevent drowning incidents.
Heads of Educational Institutions have an added responsibility to ensure the safety of the students, who are at a higher risk of facing such mishaps.
Further, local Shikara Wallas are advised to keep a close vigil in the Dal Lake to avoid any mishap.
All Tehsildars (Responsible Officers) shall activate and sensitize the already constituted Zonal Committees in their respective jurisdictions and spread awareness among the vulnerable population to prevent any untoward incident. They shall also maintain a close liaison with their Police Counterparts.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

