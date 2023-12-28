DC Kupwara receives team of girl students from Cricket Capacity Building Tour in Pune

NL Corresspondent

Kupwara, Dec 28: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, today organized a ceremony to receive a group of 16 students at DC Office Lawn, who returned from Cricket Capacity Building tour in Pune.

The ceremony was attended by Col Harpreet Singh, Commanding Officer 160 TA Inf Bn and Lt Colonel Charudatta Ranade of the same unit, besides various other district officers.

Organized by 160 TA Inf Bn in collaboration with ASEEM FOUNDATION Pune, under Op Sadbhavana, the tour aimed to provide players from diverse backgrounds with a platform to showcase their cricketing talents.

The tour which was flagged-off by Maj Gen Girish Kalia, GOC, 28 Inf Div on 16th December from Hiri, immersed students in an intensive cricket training program, featuring coaching sessions from seasoned professionals, besides practice matches.

In an interactive session with DC, the participants expressing gratitude to the Indian Army and ASEEM FOUNDATION said that they not only had a chance to refine their batting, bowling and fielding skills but also gained insights into strategic aspects of the game. The team played 3 friendly matches with Pune 11, besides visiting Alibaug, Marine Drive, Gateway of India and many other historic places in Pune and Mumbai.

On the occasion, the DC said that engaging in sports offers numerous benefits, including improved physical health, enhanced mental well-being, increased social interaction and the development of valuable life skills such as team work, discipline, and perseverance.

DC congratulated students for winning cricket matches in Pune and bringing laurels to district Kupwara.

The DC encouraged students to take part in extracurricular activities, besides academic excellence to achieve their future goals. She urged them to also motivate other girl students to take part in sports.

Students during the capacity building tour to Pune, were accompanied by one woman officer and subordinate staff of the IA as well as a lady caretaker