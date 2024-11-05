Day 02: Assembly opens with tributes to 57 late leaders, Including Geelani

Srinagar, Nov 5: On the second day of the session, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly began with an announcement from the Speaker about the Panel of Chairmen.

The main focus of the day is a tribute to honor the memory of many prominent leaders who have passed away.

The Speaker paid respects to leaders like former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee.

During the session the Assembly will also honored the legacy of past Union Ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Assembly will paid tribute to a wide range of respected leaders from the region, including Chaman Lal Gupta, Abdul Rashid Dar, Madan Lal Sharma, Mohammad Sharif Niaz, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, Randhir Singh, and Govind Ram. Their years of service and dedication to the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be recognized with gratitude.

In addition to ministers, the Assembly will also remember former legislators and members of the Constituent Assembly, including Davender Singh Rana, Krishan Dev Sethi, Haji Abdul Aziz Parray, Mohammad Yasin Shah, Rachpal Singh, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mohammad Shafi Khan, and Abdul Gani Naseem.

This solemn tribute served to celebrate the legacy of these leaders and acknowledge the impact they had on the political level of Jammu and Kashmir.