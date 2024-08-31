Darsh Dronobotics ties up with Trouvé Innovation Hub for development of hydrogen air taxi

Agencies

NEW DELHI: Darsh Dronobotics Systems on Saturday announced its collaboration with Canada-based Trouvé Innovation Hub Inc. For the development of hydrogen-based five-seater air taxi.

The partnership also aims at combating climate change and reducing carbon emissions in the mobility and aviation sector, a company statement said.

Supporting India's net zero goals and country's ambition to be a pioneer in the air taxi revolution by 2025, Vjaitra Air Mobility, a division of Darsh Dronobotics Systems Pvt Ltd, has announced its strategic partnership with Trouvé Innovation Hub Inc, the statement said.

As part of this partnership, Trouvé Innovation Hub Inc. Will play a pivotal role in supporting Darsh Dronobotics Systems in raising necessary funds to build a full-scale prototype of the hydrogen air taxi.

The project is set to redefine the future of urban transportation, offering an eco-friendly and efficient alternative to traditional modes of travel, it said.

Ratandeep Tripathi, CEO of Vjaitra Air Mobility, said, “Their support in fundraising and innovation will be instrumental in bringing our hydrogen-based air taxi to life, aligning with our commitment to sustainable and cutting-edge transportation solutions.”

These air taxis promise quieter flights, zero emissions, and reduced operating costs as compared to conventional aircraft, it noted.

The air taxis will be capable of covering up to 600 kilometres, enabling users to travel from Delhi-NCR to Lucknow and other state capitals as well as other metropolitan city airports.

Trouvé Innovation Hub Inc. Will assist in securing the required funding for the project, leveraging their extensive network of private investors, government funding, and institutional support. This will enable Darsh Dronobotics Systems to accelerate the development and bring the hydrogen air taxi closer to commercialisation.

The partnership will combine Vjaitra Air Mobility's expertise in drone and aviation technology with Trouvé Innovation Hub's strengths in innovation and investment, creating a powerful synergy that will drive the project forward.

Faruk Rama, CEO of Trouvé Innovation Hub Inc., said, “We are confident that together, we can achieve new heights in developing eco-friendly transportation technologies that will benefit cities and communities worldwide.”

India, with its burgeoning population and rapid expansion of urban centres, presents a great opportunity for the introduction of hydrogen-based air taxis, according to the statement.

The challenges of congested roads, traffic, and air and noise pollution in many Indian cities make air taxis a highly relevant and necessary solution, it said.

Beyond passenger transport, the air taxi is also intended for ambulance services, VIP escort, and disaster recovery operations, contributing to enhanced urban air mobility and emergency response capabilities, it stated. (PTI)