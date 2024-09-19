back to top
Search
    EntertainmentDance choreographer Jani Master held in sexual assault case
    Entertainment

    Dance choreographer Jani Master held in sexual assault case

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Well-known dance choreographer Jani Master, who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him, was arrested, police said on Thursday.

    Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani, was arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad police where he will be produced before a local court, a senior police official said.

    He will be brought to Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant from the court.

    The Cyberabad police has registered a case against Jani Master after the woman alleged sexual assault by him during outdoor shoots.

    The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and transferred it to the Narsingi police station on Sunday night as she resides there. According to police, a case was also registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

    Meanwhile, a panel formed by Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has also launched a probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Jani Master. Tammareddy Bharadwaj, a member of the committee, said the panel will have to submit a report on the issue within 90 days from the date of receiving the complaint from the victim.

    Damodar Prasad, head of the sexual harassment redressal panel constituted by the film chamber, said a communication was sent to Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors' Association not to allow Jani Master to discharge duties as its president until he is cleared of all the charges.

    The Telangana State Commission for Women chairperson Nerella Sharada on Wednesday said the complainant in the case approached the commission. She said orders would be issued to provide police protection to her. The commission would also extend necessary help, on behalf of the panel, to her, Sharada said.

    The issue also assumed political colour with Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha issuing a statement that the party considers it a “Love Jihad” case.

    The Jana Sena party led by Pawan Kalyan has asked Jani Master to stay away from its programmes in view of the case registered against him. Jani Master had campaigned for the party in the recently concluded polls.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Bangladesh bowlers reduce India to 176/6 at tea on Day 1
    Next article
    “Congress & Pak have same intentions, agenda”: Amit Shah scathes Congress after Pak Minister’s claims on restoration of Article 370
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ‘Lawrence Bishnoi ko bhejun’; burqa-clad woman scares Salim Khan

    Northlines Northlines -
    A man and a burqa-clad woman allegedly threatened noted...

    Kareena Kapoor on 25 years in Bollywood, working with Saif, Taimur’s fame

    Northlines Northlines -
    Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said she wants to...

    Engaging new shows to stream this week from popular platforms

    Northlines Northlines -
    The past week has seen several new and captivating...

    Karan Johar to host Indian adaptation of ‘The Traitors’ for Prime Video

    Northlines Northlines -
    Producer-director Karan Johar is all set to host the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Awesome Orry!

    PM Modi Praises J&K Voters for Turning Back on Parties ‘Sympathetic...

    ‘Lawrence Bishnoi ko bhejun’; burqa-clad woman scares Salim Khan