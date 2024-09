Dance choreographer Jani Master held in sexual assault case

Well-known dance choreographer Jani Master, who has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him, was arrested, police said on Thursday.



Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani, was arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad police where he will be produced before a local court, a senior police official said.



He will be brought to Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant from the court.

The Cyberabad police has registered a case against Jani Master after the woman alleged sexual assault by him during outdoor shoots.



The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and transferred it to the Narsingi police station on Sunday night as she resides there. According to police, a case was also registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

Meanwhile, a panel formed by Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has also launched a probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Jani Master. Tammareddy Bharadwaj, a member of the committee, said the panel will have to submit a report on the issue within 90 days from the date of receiving the complaint from the victim.



Damodar Prasad, head of the sexual harassment redressal panel constituted by the film chamber, said a communication was sent to Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors' Association not to allow Jani Master to discharge duties as its president until he is cleared of all the charges.

The Telangana State Commission for Women chairperson Nerella Sharada on Wednesday said the complainant in the case approached the commission. She said orders would be issued to provide police protection to her. The commission would also extend necessary help, on behalf of the panel, to her, Sharada said.



The issue also assumed political colour with Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha issuing a statement that the party considers it a “Love Jihad” case.



The Jana Sena party led by Pawan Kalyan has asked Jani Master to stay away from its programmes in view of the case registered against him. Jani Master had campaigned for the party in the recently concluded polls.