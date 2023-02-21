Dalmia Cement begins transition to cleaner logistics with LNG trucks

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a leading Indian cement manufacturer and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited deployed its first fleet of LNG trucks today. DCBL has tied up with GreenLine Logistics (Green Planet Logistics Pvt Ltd.), India’s first and only LNG-fueled heavy trucking logistics company, for this significant initiative towards building a ‘green’ supply chain with an initial order of 35 trucks. The first lot of trucks have been deployed from its Chandrapur Plant in Maharashtra today. The next deployment of 25 trucks will be done from its plan in Tamil Nadu in April. Commenting on this initiative, Company Spokesperson, DBL said, “Dalmia Cement has been following the business philosophy of Clean & Green is Profitable and Sustainable. Our overall CO2 emissions have come down from 670 kg per tonne to 467 kg per tonne – one of the lowest globally and we are focusing on realising our carbon negative goal by 2040. We are delighted to partner with GreenLine Logistics for further reduction of our carbon footprint and GHG emissions under Scope 3 category.” Commenting on the association, Shri Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said, “We are proud to partner with Dalmia Cement in their emissions reduction journey by decarbonising their heavy trucking and will be investing ~INR 250 cr to enable transition of 10% of their fleet to LNG by March 2024. Reducing emissions from heavy trucking is crucial for corporates targeting net-zero. GreenLine is enabling this through its fleet of LNG-powered heavy duty trucks.”

The flag-off event was attended by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited officials – Saurabh Palsania, Group Commercial Head, Hakimuddin Ali, Executive Director and Business Head Maharashtra; Anirban Basu, Executive Director and National Logistics Head; Subbaraidu Ayyagari, Plant Head, Chandrapur. Also, present on the occasion was Anand Mimani, CEO GreenLine Logistics and other key officials. Dalmia Cement is also the first triple joiner company of EP 100, EV 100 and RE 100 initiatives of the Climate Group. The company follows a three-pronged strategy to reduce emissions – 1) by replacing conventional fuels and raw materials with alternative solutions, 2) expanding its overall renewable energy portfolio in Solar & WHRS journey towards EV100, 3) deployment of green vehicles in logistics. Dalmia Cement is committed to becoming carbon negative by 2040.