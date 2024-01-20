Daljit Singh Chaudhary new SSB Chief

NEW DELHI, Jan 19: Senior IPS officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary was on Friday appointed as the director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Chaudhary, a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is presently working as a special director of the General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the DG, SSB for a period up to November 30, 2025 i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

