D.K. Shivakumar, Dy CM of Karnataka, to inaugurate Prawaas 4.0

Jammu Tawi: The Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) is honored to announce that D.K. Shivakumar, the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, will inaugurate the 4th edition of Prawaas, India's flagship multimodal transport show. The inauguration is scheduled tomorrow, and the event is from August 29th-31st, 2024 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The event will be attended by manufacturers, fleet operators, and partners from all of India's 28 States and 8 Union Territories, with large representation from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, significant numbers from Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and special delegation of 80+ members from Northeast region.Organized by BOCI, Prawaas 4.0 is supported by local host associations including the Karnataka State Tourism Private Transport Owner's Association, Karnataka State Travel Operator's Association, Karnataka Tourist Motor Cab Maxi Cab Owners Welfare Association (KTOA), Bangalore Tourist Taxi Owners Association (BTTOA), Karnataka State Tourist Bus Operators Association, Karnataka State Bus Owners' Federation, and curated by MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications.Prawaas 4.0, focal theme “Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Passenger Mobility,” is set to be a landmark event, bringing together key stakeholders from across the multimodal transport sector. The exhibition will feature a diverse range of participants, including bus and car manufacturers, fleet operators, and partners from all 28 States and 8 Union Territories of India. As a precursor to the main event, several Curtain Raiser programs were conducted Pan India across the cities like Bengaluru, Guwahati, Pune, Kozhikode, Madurai, Lucknow and Raipur which were attended in large numbers by operators and industry representatives.The event will feature the participation of several eminent dignitaries, including Dr. H.K. Patil, the Hon'ble Minister of Law, Justice, Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs & Legislation and Tourism, Government of Karnataka; Shri Dayashankar Singh, the Hon'ble Minister of Transport, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Shri Ojing Tasing, the Hon'ble Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, Co-operation, and Transport, Government of Arunachal Pradesh; Shri Yoonus Khan, Former Transport Minister, Govt. of Rajasthan; Shri N. A. Haris, MLA and Chairman, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA); Shri Girish Wagh, Executive Director at Tata Motors Limited; Shri S. S. Gill, Chief Commercial Officer at VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. The upcoming days of the event will also see other State's Ministers, Central & State Government authorities, representation from Transport Departments and State Transport Undertakings.
