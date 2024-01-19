Cyber Cells At District Level Soon Across Jammu Division

Jammu, Jan 19: Every district in the Jammu Division will soon have a cyber cell to curb the swelling number of cyber crime cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that as cyber fraud and cyber crime cases are being reported to every police station, keeping that in view, it has been decided to have cyber cells in every district of Jammu region.

“Presently, only one cyber cell is operational in Jammu district and it is overburdened thus causing delay in resolving the complaints,” sources said.

They added that the J&K cops are being trained by the cyber cell experts to handle such complaints after these units become functional in every district.

“In present situation, cyber fraud complaints are being registered in respective police stations and are being forwarded to the cyber police station Jammu for redressal,” they said adding that complaints like phishing, frauds, defamation on social media, online money frauds are being reported to the cyber cell, which are of serious nature and needed to be addressed at the earliest.

“The pendency of the complaints motivated the Jammu and Kashmir Police to initiate the process of having cyber cells in every district after getting nod from the Police Headquarters,” official sources revealed.

Notably, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone Anand Jain has also taken cognizance into this and instructed for early start of the cyber cells across the Zone.

“For the convenience of the people battling with cyber fraud complaints, these cells are being introduced at the district level to resolve issues on priority,” said an official. (Agencies)