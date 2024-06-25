CSIR institute inks pact with AIIMS to test technology on biomedical waste

New Delhi, Jun 25: A Thiruvananthapuram-based CSIR institute has signed a pact with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi for validating a technology that offers an energy-efficient alternative to current practices in disposing pathogenic biomedical waste.

CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) has developed a dual disinfection-solidification system that can spontaneously disinfect and immobilize degradable pathogenic biomedical waste such as blood, urine, saliva, sputum, and laboratory disposables, besides imparting a pleasant natural fragrance to otherwise foul-smelling biomedical waste.

The technology has the potential for far-reaching consequences in the global biomedical arena, as it can address the limitations of conventional technologies, including energy-intense incineration.

It will be validated via a pilot-scale installation and accompanying R&D at the AIIMS. The two institutions will have a technical meeting for finalizing the specifications prior to initiation of the proposed study.

“The technology that we developed for converting pathogenic biomedical waste into value-added soil additives is a perfect example for the ‘Waste to Wealth' concept,” CSIR-NIIST Director Dr C. Anandharamakrishnan said.

Biomedical waste, which includes potentially infectious and pathogenic materials, presents a significant challenge for proper management and disposal. As per a 2020 report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India produces around 774 tonnes of biomedical waste daily.