    CS led UTLSC accords admin approval to WSS worth Rs 312.89 Cr for towns of J&K

    SRINAGAR, Aug 8: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held UT Level Steering Committee (UTLSC) Meeting of AMRUT 2.0 called to consider giving administrative approval to 47 Water Supply Schemes (WSS) for major towns of J&K.

     

    The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to go for tendering process for all these projects forthwith. He made out that all these tenders should be floated by 15th of August without any fail as these projects are reviewed too in the regular PRAGATI meetings chaired by the Prime Minister himself.
    Dulloo also enjoined upon the concerned to take necessary approvals from department before moving the pending proposals in the upcoming Administrative Council for its concurrence to the projects costing above ₹ 20 Cr to advertise the relevant tender documents by 20th of the month.

    He also asked them to fix a timeframe for each of these works so that these are constantly monitored by the concerned authorities for their timely completion.
    The Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur gave out details of the projects sanctioned under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 for J&K.
    She revealed that these projects are aimed at making cities ‘water secure' and providing functional water tap connections to all households in all statutory towns. She gave out that 49 projects sanctioned under AMRUT 2.0 amounting to Rs. 330.54 Cr against the approved allocation cost of Rs. 312.89 Cr for various cities/ ULBs.
    It was further given out that 47 DPRs are accordingly, submitted to the UTLSC for the Accord of the Administrative Approval with two of them to be put before UTLSC after the approval of Administrative Council.
    The UTLSC also approved the plan of the Department amounting Rs 35 Cr as expenses for engagement of PMU for the scheme period to monitor and ensure smooth implementation of this prestigious scheme on ground.
    The towns for which these WSS had been approved by GoI includes  Srinagar, , Budgam, Kulgam, Bhaderwah, Batote, RS Pura, Akhnoor,Chenani, Hiranagar, Kathua, Lakhanpuur, Vijaypur, Reasi, Baramulla, Beerwah, Magam, Pattan, Devsar, Uri, Awantipora, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Sopore and many other smaller towns in both the divisions of the UT.
    Those who were present includes ACS, Jal Shakti Department; Principal Secretary, PDD; Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD; Secretary, RDD; DG, Codes; Chief Engineer, besides other concerned officers of the Department.

