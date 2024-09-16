Counter Intelligence arrests Army Deserter, seizes 12.5 Kg heroin

Jalandhar, Sept 15: In a big blow to the trans-border narcotic networks, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar has arrested an army deserter identified as Amritpal Singh alias Fauji, a key player in the Pakistan-linked heroin smuggling racket, and seized 12.5 kg heroin from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Notably, arrested accused Amritpal Singh Fauji, a resident of village Kasel in Tarn Taran, was on the run since August 2024, when his accomplice identified as Sartaj was arrested from Jammu Bus Stand with 33 kg of heroin.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the cartel has international connections as it is being led by a notorious fugitive identified as Amrit Pal Singh Baath, a native of village Mianpur in Tarn Taran and presently operating from Dubai. Notably, the latter is a notorious gangster/smuggler, who has 15-20 cases registered against him in various police stations of Punjab, including two murder cases.

“Acting swiftly on reliable intel inputs, teams of Counter Intelligence Jalandhar laid a special naka at canal Bride of village Kangniwal in Jalandhar and arrested Amritpal Fauji after recovering 200 grammes of heroin, said the DGP,” while adding that further investigation has resulted in the recovery of 12.4 kg of heroin from a pinpointed location at a link road from Tarn-Taran to village Jodhpur, as revealed by the accused.

“Police teams have also impounded a motorcycle on which the accused Amritpal Fauji was travelling,” he added.

Sharing more details, AIG, Counter Intelligence (CI), Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal said that during questioning, the arrested accused has revealed that he and his associate had procured a drug consignment of 50 kg heroin from Akhnoor sector last month, of which, 33kg heroin haul was with his associate Sartaj, who was arrested by the J-K Police.

“Following the arrest of his accomplice, Amritpal Fauji concealed the remaining heroin at an abandoned location, he said,” while adding that further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

A case FIR no 57 dated September 13 has been registered under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.