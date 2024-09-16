back to top
Search
    IndiaCounter Intelligence arrests Army Deserter, seizes 12.5 Kg heroin
    India

    Counter Intelligence arrests Army Deserter, seizes 12.5 Kg heroin

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Jalandhar, Sept 15: In a big blow to the trans-border narcotic networks, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar has arrested an army deserter identified as Amritpal Singh alias Fauji, a key player in the Pakistan-linked heroin smuggling racket, and seized 12.5 kg heroin from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

    Notably, arrested accused Amritpal Singh Fauji, a resident of village Kasel in Tarn Taran, was on the run since August 2024, when his accomplice identified as Sartaj was arrested from  Bus Stand with 33 kg of heroin.

    DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the cartel has connections as it is being led by a notorious fugitive identified as Amrit Pal Singh Baath, a native of village Mianpur in Tarn Taran and presently operating from Dubai. Notably, the latter is a notorious gangster/smuggler, who has 15-20 cases registered against him in various police stations of Punjab, including two murder cases.

    “Acting swiftly on reliable intel inputs, teams of Counter Intelligence Jalandhar laid a special naka at canal Bride of village Kangniwal in Jalandhar and arrested Amritpal Fauji after recovering 200 grammes of heroin, said the DGP,” while adding that further investigation has resulted in the recovery of 12.4 kg of heroin from a pinpointed location at a link road from Tarn-Taran to village Jodhpur, as revealed by the accused.

    “Police teams have also impounded a motorcycle on which the accused Amritpal Fauji was travelling,” he added.

    Sharing more details, AIG, Counter Intelligence (CI), Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal said that during questioning, the arrested accused has revealed that he and his associate had procured a drug consignment of 50 kg heroin from Akhnoor sector last month, of which, 33kg heroin haul was with his associate Sartaj, who was arrested by the J-K Police.

    “Following the arrest of his accomplice, Amritpal Fauji concealed the remaining heroin at an abandoned location, he said,” while adding that further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

    A case FIR no 57 dated September 13 has been registered under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Manish Sisodia to meet Arvind Kejriwal; likely to discuss names of next Delhi CM
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Manish Sisodia to meet Arvind Kejriwal; likely to discuss names of next Delhi CM

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 16: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia...

    India Best bet for 21st Century, its solar revolution a golden chapter, says PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    GANDHINAGAR, Sept 16: India is unique in terms of...

    Will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul’s tongue: Shiv Sena MLA

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI, Sept 16: In a controversial statement, Shiv Sena...

    AAP MLAs to pick Kejriwal’s successor ahead of resignation on Tuesday

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 16: AAP leaders on Monday held...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manish Sisodia to meet Arvind Kejriwal; likely to discuss names of...

    India Best bet for 21st Century, its solar revolution a golden...

    Will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping Rahul’s tongue: Shiv...