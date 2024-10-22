Counter-Intel unit searches 10 locations; 14 mobile phones, one laptop, incriminating material recovered

Srinagar, Oct 22: The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday carried out searches across ten locations across Kashmir and detained seven suspects. In addition to that, CIK has recovered 14 mobile phones, one laptop, and incriminating material.

The counterintelligence unit informed that the raids were conducted in districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kulgam.

The officials said that they were able to dismantle a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation called “Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim” (TLM), which is said to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that was being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as Baba Hamas.

“In the early hours of October 22, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted a major operation, carrying out raids across multiple districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. During the operation, a recruitment module of the newly formed terrorist organisation ‘Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim' (TLM) was dismantled. This group believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was reportedly being operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known as ‘@ Baba Hamas',” CIK informed. (Agencies)