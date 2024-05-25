back to top
Could have provided BJP better guidance on Art 370 abrogation: Azad

Srinagar, May 24: On the contentious issue of Article 370's abrogation, Former and Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said that if BJP would have consulted him ahead of the abrogation of Article 370, he could have provided a better guidance to the party and that there was nothing left of the special status that merited removal.

“What has changed since its removal? The original framework was already diluted. When Article 370 was introduced, Jammu and Kashmir had control over foreign affairs, defense, and currency. Those aspects had already been integrated into by Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Only a few local rights remained. The BJP should have consulted me; I could have provided better guidance,” Azad said in an interview with a New Delhi based News paper.

Addressing accusations of being lenient towards the BJP, Azad dismissed such claims. “People may say anything. I have my own party. As Chief Minister, I focused on development, and I continue to advocate for the of development. Whether it is BJP or any other party, I believe the politics of religion is not right. We need unity, especially with external threats at our borders. Our focus should be on advancing the country together.”

Reflecting on his long tenure with the Congress, Azad expressed frustration with the internal dynamics. “I wanted to instill a strong work ethic, but there was resistance. Those appointed as in-charges or general secretaries during my time showed no willingness to work. Wherever I went, I ensured victory, but others returned defeated. This is the state of District and State Committees as well,” he said.

Azad, once a stalwart of the Congress, has consistently attacked his former party since forming the DPAP. When asked why he left Congress and established a new party, Azad was candid. “There is war within the Congress. There is no tradition of doing any meaningful work there. What purpose does it serve to stay in a place where there is no work ethic?” he said.

