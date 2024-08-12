back to top
    Cop dies in accidental rifle fire in J&K’s Poonch

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 12: A police personnel died when his service rifle unexpectedly went off in Jammu and 's Poonch district on Monday, said officials.
    Mohd Asif, a resident of Surankote, was posted as a personal security officer to District Development Council member Sohail Malik, the officials said.
    Asif died of an accidental discharge from his own service rifle near ITI, Surankote, they said.
    His body was sent for post-mortem, they added.

