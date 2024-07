Jammu Tawi:— A cop died Sunday allegedly after his service rifle went off accidentally in Nagrota area of Jammu district.

Officials said that one cop namely Jai Raj (46) son of Kaka Ram resident of Panj Grain Nagrota shot accidentally himself with his service.

He was immediately shifted to GMC for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.