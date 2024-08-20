back to top
    Conspiracy behind my removal as PCC Chief: Vikar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 19: Speaking his heart out after he was removed from the post of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, Vikar Rasool Wani has claimed that few forces conspired to stop him from becoming the Chief Minister.

    Addressing a public meeting in Banihal today to start his election campaign, Wani said that few people were conspiring since long against him and his removal from the post is the result of that.

    “Few people from across the tunnel consider us either Paharis or Gujjars and don't treat us equally,” he said.

    “Sometimes Allah plans which helps you. If I have been removed from one post, I have been taken to a much higher post as a member of the Central Working Committee (CWC) at such a young age which is not achievable to all,” the former PCC president said.

    He asked people to support him and ensure his victory in the Banihal Assembly seat with over 50 thousand votes. “I am thankful for Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji for providing me the opportunity to serve as PCC president and now you people have to make me win with a huge margin of 50 thousand votes so that Congress leadership will know who the real leader is,” Wani said.

     

