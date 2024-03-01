Congressto shortlist candidates for3 of 7Delhi Lok Sabha Seats

The Congress will contest the North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk seats and party leaders are likely to carry the process to shortlist names for the three Lok Sabha constituencies in days to come. The names are doing round for the Chandni Chowk seat are Alka Lamba and Jai Prakash Aggarwal. While the probable candidates from North West Delhi is former MP Udit Raj. The Congress is taking into consideration of giving the ticket to its Delhi unit president Arvinder Singh Lovely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the North East Delhi. Meanwhile, the BJP's Delhi election committee met BJP national president JP Nadda for the discussion regarding the candidature. According to sources, fielding Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar or Dr Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk have been among the suggestive names on the list. For South Delhi, Leader for opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Brahm Singh Tanwar could be probable candidates.