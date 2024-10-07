Congress President slams LG’s authority to nominate assembly members: “A Dangerous Precedent”

Srinagar, Oct 7: Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Kara on Monday termed the power to nominate five members in the new Assembly by the Lieutenant Governor as “unconstitutional” and “undemocratic.”

Karra made these remarks in reply to a question about the power to nominate five members in the new Assembly by the Lieutenant Governor in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The constitution of India clearly mentions that even if the President of the country has to nominate members for the Rajya Sabha cannot do arbitrary and under the constitution he has to go through the advice of the Government that is represented by the cabinet,” Karra told media persons in Srinagar on Monday.

Karra said, “It is an arbitrary authority given to the Lieutenant Governor.” He said, “If the Centre has implemented and given powers to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to nominate five members for the new Assembly, it is in my view unconstitutional and undemocratic.”

“How could it happen where a President of India could not have the arbitrary powers and a Lieutenant Governor would be given such powers,” Karra questions.

Asked if Congress is in contact with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) regarding the formation of Government, Karra said, “I have maintained right from the day one that every person, every organisation, every political party who are on the same page to put BJP out of the corridors of power in Jammu and Kashmir, our doors are open for them.”

Commenting on the exit polls declared by several media agencies, Karra said, “Sometimes exit polls prove true and the projection of exit polls sometimes proves doubtful and manipulated.”





“As far as we are concerned we believe in the exact poll instead of the exit poll,” he added. (Agencies)