back to top
Search
    JammuCongress pledges to safeguard rights of people of J&K: Kharge
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Congress pledges to safeguard rights of people of J&K: Kharge

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Sept 22: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reaffirmed the party's commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and .

    Kharge said that the Congress' seven guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir aim to usher in a brighter future for the region.

    “The Indian Congress pledges to safeguard the constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our progressive development agenda is for everyone,” Kharge said on X.

    Kharge's X handle highlighted a presentation detailing the Congress' seven guarantees for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and said “these guarantees will bring about a brighter future by focusing on social justice and economic empowerment” The presentation emphasised party's first guarantee, which starts from the restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory.

    The party promised free medical treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh for every family and the establishment of a super-specialty hospital in every district.

    The guarantees also include the implementation of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh's plan for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and securing constitution-based rights for the OBC community.

    Other guarantees include financial protection of Rs 3,000 per month for women heads of families and food security, ensuring 11 kg of grain for every family member, he said.

    The Congress also pledged to provide crop insurance against natural calamities, along with a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 72 per kilogram for apples.

    The party promised financial support of Rs 4,000 per year for landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households. It also proposed an unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 per month for one year for qualified youths.

    The Congress has further committed to fill one lakh vacant government posts by releasing a job calendar within 30 days.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Pakistan’s Defence Minister has ‘Certified’ NC-Cong for carrying its agenda in J&K: Nadda
    Next article
    First time elections being held in J&K without any fear: DGP
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Govt orders top officials to vacate Ministerial Bungalows ahead of Cabinet Formation

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sept 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Estates Department...

    Cong appoints Uday Chib from Jammu new IYC President

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 22: The Congress on Sunday appointed...

    Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC

    Northlines Northlines -
    Poonch, Sept 22: A 35-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested...

    Ganderbal prestige battle for Omar; faces tough fight from PDP, Ex-NC colleague

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 22: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt orders top officials to vacate Ministerial Bungalows ahead of Cabinet...

    Cong appoints Bhardwaj, Mahajan as Acting Working Presidents of its J&K...

    Cong appoints Uday Chib from Jammu new IYC President