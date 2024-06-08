back to top
Congress Parliamentarians Unanimously Re-elect Sonia Gandhi as CPP Chairperson: Resurgent Gandhi Dynasty Continues to Lead Opposition Charge Against BJP

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 8: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was unanimously re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party on Saturday, its leaders said.

At a meeting of party MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi's name as the chairperson of the parliamentary party.
The proposal was seconded by Gaurav Gogoi, K Sudhakaran and Tariq Anwar.
Gandhi, 77, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in February.
Earlier, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to take on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and he told the party's top brass that he will take a decision on it “very soon”.

"CWC Declares Lok Sabha Results as Personal and Moral Defeat of PM Modi: Congress Leadership Chalks Out PM's Poll Failure as a Blow to his Cult of Personality
