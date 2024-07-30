back to top
Search
    IndiaCongress MLA booked for 'attacking' women; he claims 'political conspiracy'
    India

    Congress MLA booked for ‘attacking’ women; he claims ‘political conspiracy’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Gwalior, July 30: An FIR has been registered against a Congress MLA from Gwalior for allegedly beating some women when they met him at his residence seeking his intervention to resolve a faulty electricity transformer issue.

    The Gwalior Rural MLA, Sahab Singh Gurjar, has denied the allegations and claimed political conspiracy.

    Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said an FIR was registered under sections 115 (2) and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against the legislator after a woman lodged a complaint. Further action will be taken after the investigation, he said.

    Speaking to reporters, the complainant alleged she and other women from Mau village reached Gurjar's residence on Monday morning seeking resolution of the faulty transformer issue.

    Instead of helping, Gurjar beat us and dragged me and other women by hair, she claimed.

    Gurjar, however, claimed he immediately spoke to officials concerned and directed them to sort out the issue after villagers met him.

    The MLA alleged villagers started raising slogans outside his house and tried to assault his personal security officer (PSO) before going to the police station.

    “I didn't say anything indecent. This seems to be a political conspiracy,” he said.

     

    Previous article
    Support for protecting world heritage sites must be steadfast: UNESCO official
    Next article
    AAP MP Sanjay Singh writes to PM, demands central law to regulate activities of coaching centres
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    No state has been denied money in FY25 Budget: Sitharaman

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 30: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on...

    At least 123 dead, 128 injured in Kerala landslides; rescuers race against time to find survivors

    Northlines Northlines -
    Wayanad (Kerala), Jul 30: In one of the worst...

    Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha appointed as CAT administrative member

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 30: Railway Board Chairperson and CEO...

    Ram Temple construction 2 months behind schedule, more workers needed: Nripendra Misra

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ayodhya, Jul 30: Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No state has been denied money in FY25 Budget: Sitharaman

    At least 123 dead, 128 injured in Kerala landslides; rescuers race...

    Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha appointed as CAT administrative member