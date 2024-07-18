back to top
    Congress leaders detained as police foils march to Raj Bhawan in Jammu
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Congress leaders detained as police foils march to Raj Bhawan in Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 18:  Scores of Congress leaders were detained here on Thursday as the police foiled their attempt to ‘gherao' the Raj Bhawan to protest the BJP-led Centre's alleged failure to curb terrorism and give all powers to the lieutenant governor ahead of the Jammu and Assembly polls.
      Hundreds of Congress workers led by AICC incharge J&K affairs Bharat Singh Solanki, Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani and several other former ministers and ex-legislators came out of the party headquarters at Residency Road and began marching towards the Raj Bhawan.
    They were, however, stopped by the police personnel, who were deployed in strength but the agitated and slogan shouting participants passed the barricades and walked for nearly one kilometre before their leaders were detained and whisked away in police vehicles.
    The protest marked the start of planned agitation by the Congress to mobilize public support against rising terror incidents, granting of unbridled powers to the lieutenant governor and restoration of full statehood before the assembly elections.
    “All tall claims of the BJP, especially post 2019 development have fallen flat before the growing terror incidents in otherwise peaceful Jammu region. Giving all powers to the Lt Governor means governing J&K from Delhi even after the formation of a popular government which is against democracy,” Solanki told reporters here.
    He said the Congress stands with the people, who are suffering immensely due to the rise in terror activities, inflation and unemployment.
    “Jammu region was cleared of terrorism during the Congress-led UPA government. The revival of terrorism in the peaceful Jammu region is a serious cause of concern and shows the failure of this government,” he added.
    PCC president Wani also came down heavily on the BJP and said five years have passed since the abrogation of Article 370 but there is no end to terrorism which is spreading fast to new areas across the Union Territory.
    “Jammu and Kashmir was known as the crown of but the BJP's policies have destroyed it and also dishonoured its people. If all the powers will remain with the LG, what is the fun of holding the assembly elections,” he said.
    Wani said the Congress will intensify the agitation by taking it to the district headquarters and block level in the coming days.
    “We want revocation of black laws like granting unbridled powers to the Lt Governor, return of statehood before the elections and all necessary measures to end growing terrorism,” the Congress leader said.
    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    © 2024 Northlines.

