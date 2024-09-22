back to top
Search
    IndiaCongress appoints Uday Bhanu Chib as new Indian Youth Congress president
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Congress appoints Uday Bhanu Chib as new Indian Youth Congress president

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Sept 22: The Congress on Sunday appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), replacing Srinivas B V.
    Chib was currently serving as the general secretary of IYC and is a former president of the   and Pradesh Youth Congress.
    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect, a party statement said.

    The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Srinivas BV, it added.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    BJP govt must in J-K to teach Pak lesson; no stone-pelter, terrorists will be released: Amit Shah
    Next article
    J&K elections: Pre-poll alliance with Congress to avoid hung assembly, says Omar Abdullah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Chatroo area of Kishtwar | J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 22: An encounter is underway between security...

    Pakistan feeling pain watching democracy flourishing in J&K: Rajnath Singh

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sep 22: Defence minister Rajnath Singh lauded the...

    J&K elections: Pre-poll alliance with Congress to avoid hung assembly, says Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 22: The National Conference’s pre-poll alliance with...

    BJP govt must in J-K to teach Pak lesson; no stone-pelter, terrorists will be released: Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 22: There will be no talks with...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Chatroo area of Kishtwar...

    Pakistan feeling pain watching democracy flourishing in J&K: Rajnath Singh

    J&K elections: Pre-poll alliance with Congress to avoid hung assembly, says...