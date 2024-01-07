Congress appoints Coordinators for Lok Sabha seats of J&K

Jammu Tawi, Jan 07: Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress party on Sunday announced its Coordinators for five Lok Sabha seats of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.

Congress today appointed Ghulam Nabi Monga (Baramulla seat), Abdul Rashid Dar (Srinagar), Yogesh Sawhney (Anantnag-Rajouri), Ravinder Sharma (Udhampur) and Naresh Gupta (Jammu) as coordinators for the polls.

These five Lok Sabha seats have been redrawn after the latest delimitation in May last year. Jammu-Poonch LS seat was bifurcated with few of the Assembly segments transferred to Anantnag LS constituency. All the Five Lok Sabha seats are comprising of 18 Assembly segments each.

In the last Lok Sabha, National Conference won all three seats of Kashmir defeating Peoples Conference in Baramulla, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress in Anantnag.

In the polls, PDP had finished at third position in Anantnag Lok Sabha segment.

Both seats of Jammu division were won by BJP.