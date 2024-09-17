back to top
    Congress appoints Charanjit Channi, Mukesh Agnihotri as observers for J-K polls

    NEW DELHI, Sept 17: The Congress on Tuesday appointed Charanjit Singh Channi and Mukesh Agnihotri as AICC senior observers for the assembly elections in   and .

     

    While Mr. Channi is a former Chief Minister, Mr. Agnihotri is the Deputy Chief Minister of Pradesh.
    “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Mr. Channi and Mr. Agnihotri as AICC senior observers for the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir with immediate effect,” a party statement said.
    The Congress on Monday (September 16, 2024) released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir polls, promising a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women and the youth. The party promised to provide inclusive and accountable governance while ensuring that the central government grants statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
    Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats will be held in the first phase on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), followed by polling for 26 seats in the second phase on September 25.
    The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.

