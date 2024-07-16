back to top
    Cong has always been anti-backward classes: Amit Shah

    MAHENDRAGARH (), July 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted the Congress, saying the opposition party has always been anti-backward classes.

    Addressing a ‘Backward Classes Samman Sammelan' here, Shah referred to the Kaka Kalekar Commission formed in the 1950s to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and said the Congress did not implement its recommendations for years.

    “In 1980, (the then prime minister) Indira Gandhi put the Mandal Commission in cold storage. In 1990, when it was accepted, Rajiv Gandhi gave a two-and-a-half-hour speech and opposed OBC reservation,” the Union minister said.

    “In Karnataka, the Congress snatched reservation from backward classes and gave it to Muslims. The same will happen here if they come (to power) here,” Shah said.

    “I want to assure you that we will not allow Muslim reservation in Haryana,” he said.

    He asserted that the BJP will form the Government in Haryana with a complete majority.

    The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

    This is Shah's second visit to Haryana in over the last fortnight. On June 29, he had addressed BJP leaders and workers during a meeting of the party's extended state executive in Panchkula.

