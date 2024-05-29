back to top
Cong claims PM Modi’s 48-hr meditation trip violates model code, urges EC to stop its airing

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 29: The Congress alleged on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to “circumvent” the silence period restrictions with his 48-hour meditation trip in Kanyakumari from May 30 and urged the Election Commission to ensure it is not aired by the media as it violates the model code of conduct.

A delegation of Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Abhishek Singhvi and Syed Naseer Hussain met the Election Commission and handed over a memorandum in this regard along with 27 other complaints of alleged model code violations by the BJP in the last few days.

The Congress claimed that the meditation programme by the prime minister in Kanyakumari's ‘Dhyan Mandapam” was a “clear violation” of the silence period ahead of the June 1 voting in Modi's Varanasi constituency and other seats.

It was also in breach of the Model Code of Conduct and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the opposition party claimed.

It said that on May 28, several news agencies reported on the trip that Narendra Modi would be taking to Kanyakumari, where he would undertake 48 hours of meditation starting on May 30.

“The said trip would be widely televised and would therefore be shown during the 48-hour silence period in Varanasi, the constituency from which Shri Narendra Modi is contesting,” the Congress memorandum to the EC said.

“Through the meditation trip, Shri Narendra Modi is attempting to circumvent the 48-hour silence period and unfairly leverage the ethnocultural significance of the chosen location in an attempt to bolster his campaign and maximise his vote share in violation of the Representation of the People Act, as well as Model Code of Conduct,” the party also said.

It was also against the orders related to Dos and Don'ts during the election period that political parties and their candidates are required to adhere to, the memorandum said.

“The PM will start his meditation on the evening of May 30 and we have complained about that. We all know that the silence period will begin on May 30 and thus his declaration is a violation of the MCC.

“The PM can start his meditation after 24-48 hours, which is from the evening of June 1. Otherwise, if he wants to meditate from May 30, then the ECI should ensure that this is not broadcast by the TV or print media,” Singhvi told reporters after the delegation met CEC Rajiv Kumar and other ECs.

 

