Compelling Venture Deals & Startup Highlights Discussed at Disrupt

The Equity team hosted a live podcast episode from TechCrunch Disrupt 2024, covering several notable startup deals and venture news from the conference. Co-hosts Kirsten Korosec, Devin Coldewey and Margaux MacColl kicked off day two of Disrupt with insightful discussions.

Among the highlights included Taylor's venture-backed AI startup Sierra closing a $175 million round. The company founded by former Salesforce president Bret Taylor aims to build “generalist AI” to be helpful, harmless, and honest. The sizable funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz.

Self-driving vehicle giant Waymo also made waves with their $5.6 billion round backed by top Silicon Valley investors. The “who's who” of tech ventures saw the future potential of autonomous driving. While competition intensifies in the mobility space, the podcast expressed optimism in Waymo's robotaxi progress.

General Catalyst shared details on their latest fund, with plans to expand into promising European startups. The VC firm recognized opportunities across the Atlantic in sectors like fintech and sustainability.

Additionally, the hosts spoke with Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck about commercial space plans. His experience launching satellites and NASA missions provides insight into the growing New Space economy.

From disruptive startups to billion-dollar investments, the Equity episode at Disrupt offered valuable recaps and analysis. The podcast continues to offer insightful venture coverage on major deals and emerging trends in tech.