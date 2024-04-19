Common Street Foods To Avoid For Digestive Health This Summer

As heatwave conditions continue to impact many parts of the country, it is crucial that we take measures to safeguard our digestive health during this challenging time. Our metabolism struggles in extremely hot weather, finding it difficult to break down high-calorie foods efficiently. Additionally, bacteria thrive in warmer conditions, raising the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Street foods sold by vendors are usually tasty and tempting options to beat the summer heat. However, caution must be exercised regarding where such snacks are sourced from. Even minor lapses in hygiene during preparation or handling can introduce harmful microbes which may then be transmitted to unsuspecting consumers. Cases of typhoid and jaundice have risen in tandem, with contaminated water used in common snacks such as ice cream and pani puri identified as a culprit. Symptoms brought on by such infections include severe abdominal discomfort, diarrhea and agony.

A seasoned medical practitioner outlined some beloved street snacks and beverages that may pose digestive issues if unsafe water is involved. Cool treats like ice cream and milkshakes require consistent refrigeration to prevent the multiplication of bacteria. Vendors rarely have access to such facilities on the go. Skewers of meat sold on the streets run the chance of being undercooked and harboring E.coli or Salmonella. Freshly squeezed fruit juices and lemonades may seem refreshing but couldtransmit infectionsif made with untreated ingredients. Even sauces and chutneys prepared without proper treatment involve risks.

Clearly, this is not the time to take our gut health for granted. Until sellers ensure pristine standards, home-cooked meals provide a safer nourishment alternative. Boil all drinks and thoroughly reheat meat before eating. Basic personal hygiene like hand washing also counters infection spread. Prompt medical attention aids prompt recovery from any illness. With precautions and awareness, people of all ages can continue enjoying the summer season without jeopardizing wellness.