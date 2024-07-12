back to top
    Common phrases used when struggling to recall a word
    Life Style

    Common phrases used when struggling to recall a word

    We've all been there – engaged in conversation when suddenly the perfect word eludes us. What do we do in those moments to keep the discussion flowing? There are actually several strategies our brains deploy to overcome “lethologica”, the technical term for this common phenomenon.

    Fillers like “uhm” and hesitations give us time to search our mental dictionaries for the escaping word. Describing what we mean through context clues also helps convey our intended message. Sometimes we can retrieve identifying characteristics like the first or number of syllables as additional clues. This taps into the “tip of the tongue” sensation many experience.

    For younger children, coming up with improvised substitutions on the fly demonstrates their creativity with language. One study observed a girl referring to a bottle simply as a “lady thing”. Adults do the same through expressions like being asked for “food weapons” instead of cutlery.

    Yet placeholders have existed for centuries as convenient placeholders when accuracy eludes us. Terms like “whatchamacallit”, “thingamajig” and “whatsisname” see continued use today. The Oxford Dictionary has over 60 cataloged examples dating back to Middle English. From obsolete words to ongoing fixtures of casual speech, these temporary substitutes skillfully keep conversations moving.

    As tongue-tied moments remain an inevitable part of communication, appreciating how our brains problem-solve with partial recall celebrates the resilience of language. The next time finding just the right word proves elusive, reach for a tried and true placeholder – your conversational partner will understand.

