    Commissionerate Police seize Rs. 2 crore in cash from passenger at routine checkpoint

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrested a man late Monday evening after discovering a sizable amount of foreign currency in his possession during a routine inspection. Puneet Sood, a resident of Hoshiarpur, was unable to provide documentation for the Rs. 2 crore ($240,000) in cash that was recovered from his vehicle at a checkpoint near Sant Nagar.

    Police sources indicate the suspect was traveling alone in his vehicle when it was stopped for review as part of regular border security protocol. Upon questioning, Mr. Sood could not furnish records to validate the origin or intended use of the sizable exchange haul. This prompted his immediate detention and the filing of charges under relevant statutes concerning unauthorized movement and undocumented foreign funds.

    The timing and location of the seizure point to possible links beyond domestic boundaries. Ongoing investigation will seek to determine the source of the funds, intended recipients, and involvement of any accomplices or networks. Commissionerate authorities have emphasized their commitment to enforcing financial regulations and cooperating with partner agencies to curb illicit money flows.

    The incident serves as a reminder that currency controls remain in effect despite growing cross-border economic engagement. Individuals transporting large sums across territorial lines are advised to obtain verifiable paperwork beforehand to avoid legal complications. Stricter monitoring also aims to cut off funding sources for criminal and subversive activities that could undermine public order.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

