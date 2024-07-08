Colorado teen passes in Virginia lake, investigation finds electrical charging in water contributed

A tragic accident occurred over the July 4th weekend that took the life of a promising young athlete. Jesse Hamric, an 18-year-old from Steamboat Springs, Colorado was spending time with friends at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia when he lost his life in the lake's electrically charged waters.

According to witnesses, Hamric dove into the lake to cool off like others that day. However, his friends immediately knew something was wrong as they too felt shocks entering the water. They quickly rushed to pull the young man from the water and tried reviving him through CPR. Emergency responders also arrived and transferred Hamric to the hospital, but unfortunately he did not survive.

Investigations found that stray voltage from a nearby dock was charging parts of the lake. While no direct cause could be determined, it appears Hamric was gravely impacted by exposure to the electrical currents. Two friends who helped rescue him suffered minor injuries as well.

Jesse was known back in his Colorado hometown as a star athlete and positive role model. He had just graduated from Steamboat Springs High School where he excelled on the football and baseball teams. Loved ones described Hamric as always bringing joy and light to others. He was the son of the school's principal and admired by many peers and community members. In the wake of this tragedy, fundraisers have been held to create a foundation in his honor promoting courage and compassion.

This unfortunate occurrence serves as a reminder of potential electrical dangers around bodies of water near private docks or other structures. While celebrating with loved ones, safety precautions are important to remember around recreational areas involving electricity and water access. Jesse Hamric seemed to be enjoying time with friends during the holiday, but sadly lost his life in unexpected circumstances. He will be greatly missed by all who knew this promising young man.