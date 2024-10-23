CM Omar releases Rs 1.70 Cr to fire victims of Malwarwan, Kishtwar

Jammu, Oct 23: Nearly a week, after 85 houses were gutted by a devastating fire, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, granted financial assistance of Rs 1.70 crore in favour of the affected families of Malwarwan village of tehsil Warwan in Kishtwar district.

The amount has been transferred to the official account of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar by the Director, Finance.

In a letter to the DC Kishtwar, the Director, Finance wrote, “The Chief Minister is pleased to sanction an amount of Rs 170 lakh out of the J&K relief fund as financial assistance in favour of fire-affected sufferers of Malwarwan.

“The said amount has been transferred to your official account through NEFT for its further disbursement amount to the 85 fire sufferers @ Rs 2 lakh per sufferer,” the letter said.

Following the incident, Omar Abdullah visited the area immediately after taking oath as CM, and assured financial help to the affected families.

Many NGOs are also working on the ground to provide relief to the fire victims and the rehabilitation process is underway.