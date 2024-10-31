CM Omar Abdullah wishes people on Diwali

JAMMU, Oct 31: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the joyous occasion of Diwali.

Taking to the microblogging site X, he shared: “Wishing everyone celebrating today a very happy Diwali. May the light of all the lamps fill our lives with good health, happiness, and success.” He expressed his hope that the festival of lights would bring peace and prosperity to every household in the region.