CM Omar Abdullah wishes people on Diwali

By
Northlines
-

, Oct 31: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today extended heartfelt greetings to the people of  Jammu and on the joyous occasion of Diwali.
Taking to the microblogging site X, he shared: “Wishing everyone celebrating today a very happy Diwali. May the light of all the lamps fill our lives with good , happiness, and success.” He expressed his hope that the festival of lights would bring peace and prosperity to every household in the region.

