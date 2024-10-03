Closely monitoring situation in West Asia to ensure no adverse impact in J-K Army officer

JAMMU, Oct 3: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are closely monitoring the situation in West Asia to ensure there is no adverse impact on the security scenario in the Union territory, a senior Army officer said here on Thursday.

“Regarding the ongoing global conflicts, such as those in the Middle East, and their potential impact, we have observed some minor effects. There have been some protests even within the valley.

“Right now, we have no indication that these could escalate into a more concerning situation,” Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's strategic Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, told reporters.

He, however, said these conflicts are becoming increasingly intense as the time goes on.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure that none of them have an adverse impact on the security situation in our region,” Lt Gen Ghai added.

Asked if there could be any security challenges after the formation of an elected government in J&K, the Army officer said as far as specific intelligence inputs regarding any particular scenarios unfolding after counting of votes on October 8, “we don't have any specific indications of a concerning situation”.

“As a responsible citizen of the country, I can only presume that whatever happens after October 8 will be positive and will take J&K in the right direction. We have had a democratic process here after 10 years, and I am confident it is for the better.

“The turnout percentages have been very encouraging. We always consider the situation to be dynamic, we review it from time to time,” he said.

“If the situation remains peaceful and stable, that will be reflected in the constant parameters we monitor. These parameters evolve, and we keep a close watch on them. Should any situation arise, I assure you we will be prepared for it,” Lt Gen Ghai added.

He said ahead of the assembly elections, security forces put in place a security plan which was followed diligently and results are there for everyone to see.

“But just like there are questions in your head why this year is silent, those questions are there in our head also, and as they should be. As a good, professional soldier, I must always see the other side and therefore, we are in the process of analysing as to what possibly could have happened.

“Of course, the robust security architecture did deter not only during the elections that have just being concluded but before that or even let's say in other significant events such as traditional pilgrimage that takes place,” he said, referring to Amarnath Yatra.