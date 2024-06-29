back to top
Search
IndiaCJI Chandrachud Stresses Importance of Constitutional Morality in Preserving Diversity
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

CJI Chandrachud Stresses Importance of Constitutional Morality in Preserving Diversity

By: Northlines

Date:

KOLKATA, June 29: Espousing the importance of implementing ‘Constitutional Morality' in Indian jurisprudence, Chief Justice of D Y Chandrachud on Saturday insisted on the commitment of courts to ensure diversity, inclusion and tolerance.

 

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day East Zone II Regional Conference of the Judicial Academy, the CJI also focused on the importance of technological advancements in the justice delivery system.
CJI Chandrachud elaborated on the notion of ‘Constitutional Morality' as a restraining factor on the state that should derive from the Preambluar values of the Constitution.
Underlining the country's federal structure that's “marked by a great deal of diversity”, the CJI focused on the role of judges in “preserving the diversity of India”.
“I am reticent when people call courts a temple of justice. Because that would mean the judges are deities which they are not. They are instead servers of the people, who deliver justice with compassion and empathy,” CJI Chandrachud said at the conference titled ‘Contemporary Judicial Developments and Strengthening Justice Through Law and '.
Calling judges “servants and not masters of the Constitution”, the CJI warned the judiciary of the pitfalls of personal values and belief systems of judges interfering with judgments that are opposed to values enshrined in the Constitution.
“We could be masters of Constitutional interpretation, but a just society is established with the court's vision of Constitutional Morality,” he said.
While speaking on the need for technological assistance in ensuring the effective delivery of justice to citizens, the CJI said, “The idea is to not modernise for the sake of modernisation. It is a step to aid something else we want to achieve.”
CJI Chandrachud spoke of AI-assisted software aiding the work-in-progress to translate the 37,000-odd Supreme Court judgments delivered since Independence from English into all Constitution-recognised regional languages.
Making available digitised formats of Supreme Court judgments free for all, decentralised access to courts to provide travel relief to litigants, using technology to create awareness of court procedures and categorisation of cases are also some of the technology-driven measures in aiding effective justice which the CJI spoke about.
Delivering a special address at the programme, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to members of the judiciary to ensure that political bias should not interfere with the justice delivery system.
“Judiciary should be pure, honest and sacred. I believe that the judiciary is of, by and for the people. If the judiciary cannot deliver justice to people, who can? It's the ultimate frontier for getting justice and the last recourse to save our country's democracy and our Constitution,” Banerjee said.
Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court TS Sivagnanam was also present at the programme which was organised in collaboration with the Calcutta High Court and West Bengal Judicial Academy.

Previous article
Ladakh Horror: Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka Grieve Over Tragic Soldier Loss
Next article
Kejriwal Faces Legal Showdown as Delhi Court Deliberates Custody
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Manoj Tiwari Throws Shade at India’s Stability Without RSS

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 29: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on...

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi set to become Indian Army Chief

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 29: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi will...

Intense Cross-Border Exchange of Fire Shakes Jammu-Kashmir Poonch

Northlines Northlines -
Mendhar/Jammu, Jun 29: A brief exchange of fire was...

J&K Govt Engages Realtors On Draft Development Rights, Land Pooling Policies

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 29: The Government of  Jammu and Kashmir has taken...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Manoj Tiwari Throws Shade at India’s Stability Without RSS

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi set to become Indian Army Chief

Intense Cross-Border Exchange of Fire Shakes Jammu-Kashmir Poonch