CJI Chandrachud pays glowing tributes to outgoing SC Judge Hima Kohli, calls her voice of reason

New Delhi, Aug 30: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday paid glowing tributes to outgoing Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli, hailing her as a “voice of reason” and a person who stood for the rule of law. He lauded her sensitivity and sound judicial decision making.

Speaking at a farewell function, Justice Chandrachud said Justice Kohli was a “role model” for budding lawyers, especially women advocates.

Justice Kohli will be retiring on September 1 after serving at the top court for more than three years. With her retirement, the Supreme Court will be left with only two women judges-Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Bela M Trivedi.

The farewell function was organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at the apex court premises. Judges of the top court, bar leaders, including senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, lawyers and judges from Delhi and Telanagana high courts also attended the event.

CJI Chandrachud, who was her batchmate at St. Stephen's College and the Campus Law Centre, profusely praised Kohli for her achievements.

“Justice Kohli has been a voice of reason. She stands for rule of law, sensitivity and sound judicial decision making. She is a role model to many budding lawyers, judges and legal professionals who chart the unconventional, untrodden paths. She has used her voice to mainstream issues facing women in the profession,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the CJI, while heading a ceremonial bench to bid farewell to Justice Kohli said, “She is not just a woman judge but also a fierce protector of the rights of women.”

Born on September 2, 1959 in Delhi, Justice Kohli went to the St. Thomas School, New Delhi, and graduated with honours in History from St. Stephen's College.

She was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021 after having served in the Delhi High Court as a judge and the chief justice of the Telangana High Court.

In her address, Justice Kohli said she was not retiring but “re-attiring” herself for the next journey of her life.