CJ administers oath of office to Justice Nargal

Tawi, May 22: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & and , Justice N Kotiswar Singh, today administered the oath of office to Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal as Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the Chief Justice's Court Room here.

The oath taking ceremony was attended at Jammu by Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Rajesh Oswal,  Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Raiesh Sekhri while Justice Tashi Rabstan,  Justice Sanjeev Kumar,  Justice Sindhu Sharma,  Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary,  Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and  Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani participated virtually from Srinagar.

The proceedings of the oath taking ceremony were conducted by  Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, who read the contents of the notification received from Government of , Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division), the Warrants of Appointment issued by the President of India and the Letter of Authorization issued by the  Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, authorizing  Chief Justice to administer the oath of office to  Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal.

The ceremony was also attended by a Former Judge of High Court, Advocate General, Assistant Solicitor General of India, Jammu, Director General of Police, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Secretary to Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Principal District Judge Jammu, members of various Bars, other officers of civil and police administration besides officers and staff of the Registry.

