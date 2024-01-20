Civilian-oriented, 75th Republic Day to see women artistes kick-start parade

New Delhi: To make the 75th Republic Day Parade more ‘civilian'-oriented, the Ministry of Defence has decided that this year the parade on Kartavya Path will be commenced by 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments, and not by the regular military band contingent.

“Civilians will be the focus of the programme. Hundred women artistes will commence the parade with the music of ‘shankh, nadaswaram, nagada', etc,” Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Friday.

“This does not mean that the military display will be cut down at the 90-minute parade commencing at 10.30 am on January 26,” Aramane clarified, answering questions from the media.



In the past, a military band playing martial tunes kicked off the Republic Day Parade, showcasing marching contingents, military arsenal like guns, missiles and tanks, and the flypast.



The parade this year for the first time will also have an all-woman tri-service contingent marching down Kartavya Path. The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces like the BSF, CISF and the ITBP will also consist of women personnel. “The best representation of women will be seen in this year's parade,” the Defence Secretary added. A 95-member contingent of the French Foreign Legion and a 33-member band from France would also join the march.



The parade will focus on the Viksit Bharat and Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka themes, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a new India. The temporary stands on the Kartavya Path have the capacity to accommodate 77,000. As many as 42,000 of these seats will be reserved for the general public.

Nearly 13,000 special guests have been invited. These include best performers in various fields like patent holders, sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, women workers of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, leaders of electronic manufacturing sectors, women space scientists of ISRO, yoga teachers and winners of international sports events.



A total of 25 tableaux from 16 states and UTs and nine ministries/departments will be part of the parade.