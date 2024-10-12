CI police intercept 2 vehicles with 10.4kg of heroin

Amritsar, Oct 12: In a major blow to transborder narcotic smuggling networks, personnel of the Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar successfully intercepted two suspicious vehicles near Village Sukhewala, in Amritsar district and recovered 10.4 Kg of Heroin.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday that one of the accused, Sukhraj Singh from TarnTaran, along with an unidentified accomplice, fled in a vehicle while the vehicle containing the illicit drugs was seized on the spot.

He said that a case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and efforts are being made to apprehend the absconding suspects. (Agencies)