Bhagwat urges people to guard against conspiracies testing country’s resolve

Nagpur, Oct 12: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said India has become stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years but sinister conspiracies are testing the country's resolve.



He said a narrative is being spread in Bangladesh that India is a threat and that they should join hands with Pakistan as a defence.

Bhagwat said firmness of personal and national character becomes the foundation of strength for the victory of auspiciousness and righteousness, whether the situation is favourable or not.

He was addressing the annual Vijayadasahmi rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur.

“Everyone feels Bharat has become stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years. A country becomes great due to the national character of its people. This year is important as RSS steps into its centenary year,” he said.

Besides hopes and aspirations, challenges and problems also exist in India, he said.

“We should draw inspiration from personalities like Ahilyabai Holkar, Dayananda Saraswati, Birsa Munda and many more who devoted their lives to the count's welfare, dharma, culture and society,” said the RSS chief.

The ongoing Hamas-Israel war is a cause for concern about how far the conflict will spread, he said.

Bhagwat expressed satisfaction that the recent assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held peacefully.

“Due to the people, government and administration, the country's image, power, fame and position on the world stage is growing. But sinister conspiracies have appeared to destabilise and disturb the country,” he said.

According to Bhagwat, a narrative is being spread in neighbouring Bangladesh, which recently witnessed a massive political upheaval, that India is a threat and they should join Pakistan as a defence against Bharat. Who is spreading such a narrative, he asked.

The RSS chief said a tyrannical fundamentalist nature exists in Bangladesh. A sword of danger hangs over the heads of minorities, including Hindus. Hindus have now come out to defend themselves, he added.

“Being unorganised and weak is like inviting atrocities by the wicked. Hindus need to be united,” he stressed.

‘Deep State', ‘wokeism' and ‘cultural Marxist' are declared enemies of all cultural traditions, Bhagwat said.

In a multi-party democracy, petty selfish interests have become more important than mutual harmony, pride and integrity of the nation. In the competition among parties, these key aspects are considered secondary, he said.

The attempts to create divisiveness in society have become bigger than national interest. Their modus operandi is to stand in support of one party and advance their destructive agenda in the name of “alternative politics”, he said.

Bhagwat described the Kolkata rape-murder as shameful and said attempts were made to protect criminals. The nexus of crime, politics and poisonous culture is ruining the society, he said. (Agencies)