Chugh accuses three families of ‘Causing Distress’ in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Sept 22: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh targeted National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and the Congress party holding them responsible for the “distress” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking after a party workers' meeting in Battal Ballian, Udhampur, Chugh said, “We are fighting the elections on Modi Ji's vision of development for J&K.” He criticised the three parties accusing them of coming to power through “boycott politics.”

Chugh alleged that these parties work for Pakistan, calling them “puppets of Pakistan.” He exuded confidence that the NC, PDP, and Congress would lose in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, claiming that “people know the facts of these parties.”

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now aware of the truth behind these political entities and their practices,” he added.