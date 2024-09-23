back to top
    Chugh accuses three families of 'Causing Distress' in J&K
    Chugh accuses three families of ‘Causing Distress’ in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Tawi, Sept 22: BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh targeted National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and the Congress party holding them responsible for the “distress” in Jammu and .

    Speaking after a party workers' meeting in Battal Ballian, Udhampur, Chugh said, “We are fighting the elections on Modi Ji's vision of development for J&K.” He criticised the three parties accusing them of coming to power through “boycott .”

    Chugh alleged that these parties work for Pakistan, calling them “puppets of Pakistan.” He exuded confidence that the NC, PDP, and Congress would lose in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, claiming that “people know the facts of these parties.”

    “The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now aware of the truth behind these political entities and their practices,” he added.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    © 2024 Northlines.

